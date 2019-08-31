National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

This is a contrast between National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Long-Term Care Facilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare Corporation 80 1.25 N/A 5.53 15.83 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 7 0.45 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National HealthCare Corporation and Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 7.3% Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that National HealthCare Corporation is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National HealthCare Corporation. Its rival Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. National HealthCare Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of National HealthCare Corporation shares and 95% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10% of National HealthCare Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National HealthCare Corporation 4.22% 8.85% 17.63% 10.23% 24.33% 11.66% Brookdale Senior Living Inc. -0.76% 4.28% 26.26% -5.58% -17.39% 16.27%

For the past year National HealthCare Corporation was less bullish than Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National HealthCare Corporation beats Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs Â– Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens. The Assisted Living segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities, and freestanding single story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The CCRCs – Rental segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment provides outpatient therapy, home health, and hospice services, as well as well as education and wellness programs to residents of its communities, as well as to other senior living communities. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 129 retirement center communities with 24,339 units; 851 assisted living communities with 58,477 units; and 75 CCRCs with 20,558 units, as well as owned or leased 902 communities with 77,284 units and provided management services with respect to 153 communities with 26,090 units for third parties or unconsolidated ventures. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.