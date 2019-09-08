National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) and The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) and The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Long-Term Care Facilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare Corporation 80 1.24 N/A 5.53 15.83 The Ensign Group Inc. 53 1.23 N/A 1.76 34.28

Demonstrates National HealthCare Corporation and The Ensign Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Ensign Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National HealthCare Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. National HealthCare Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Ensign Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National HealthCare Corporation and The Ensign Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 7.3% The Ensign Group Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.31 beta indicates that National HealthCare Corporation is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Ensign Group Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National HealthCare Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, The Ensign Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. National HealthCare Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Ensign Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for National HealthCare Corporation and The Ensign Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Ensign Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively The Ensign Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $56, with potential upside of 13.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National HealthCare Corporation and The Ensign Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 83.5% respectively. 10% are National HealthCare Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are The Ensign Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National HealthCare Corporation 4.22% 8.85% 17.63% 10.23% 24.33% 11.66% The Ensign Group Inc. 2.14% 5.7% 18.44% 41.79% 69.65% 55.35%

For the past year National HealthCare Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Ensign Group Inc.

Summary

National HealthCare Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Ensign Group Inc.