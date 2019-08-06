National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Long-Term Care Facilities company, National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National HealthCare Corporation has 42.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.00% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10% of National HealthCare Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.97% of all Long-Term Care Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National HealthCare Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare Corporation 0.00% 11.40% 7.30% Industry Average 1.88% 19.00% 7.05%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National HealthCare Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare Corporation N/A 79 15.83 Industry Average 31.55M 1.68B 25.06

National HealthCare Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for National HealthCare Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 0.00 2.17

The potential upside of the peers is 45.31%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National HealthCare Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National HealthCare Corporation 4.22% 8.85% 17.63% 10.23% 24.33% 11.66% Industry Average 3.59% 7.37% 24.38% 30.06% 46.99% 29.84%

For the past year National HealthCare Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National HealthCare Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, National HealthCare Corporation’s rivals have 0.81 and 0.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. National HealthCare Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National HealthCare Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

National HealthCare Corporation is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. In other hand, National HealthCare Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.89 which is 11.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National HealthCare Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National HealthCare Corporation’s competitors beat National HealthCare Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.