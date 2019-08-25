National Health Invstrs (NHI) Stock Rose While Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed Its Holding by $468,000; Hanson Mcclain Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $304,853 as Stock Declined

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in National Health Invstrs (NHI) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 139,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 145,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in National Health Invstrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 217,440 shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,990 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $64.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares to 24,723 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.