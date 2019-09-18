National Health Invs (NHI) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc; As Total System Services (TSS) Valuation Rose, Sterling Capital Management Has Cut Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 212,614 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.27 million, down from 242,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 6.72 million shares traded or 443.65% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 150.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 18,799 shares as the company's stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 12,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 82,605 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,303 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 27,621 shares or 0.95% of the stock. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.15% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Utd Automobile Association holds 461,040 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 1,646 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 289,157 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 3,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,952 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 544,094 shares. 7,853 are owned by Investment Lc.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,180 shares to 177,445 shares, valued at $21.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 220,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 13,150 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Co reported 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 3,201 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Ltd. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 13,661 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 9,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.14% or 14,954 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust owns 101 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 765 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 157,249 shares. Ent Financial Svcs holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 1.29M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.07% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).