National Health Invs (NHI) Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Stake by $2.59 Million; Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) Holding Upped by Summit Securities Group Llc

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 33,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 160,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 73,126 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 198.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 1.61 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.18M for 14.34 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces $50.3M Purchase and Leaseback of MA Senior Living Campus – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: “NHI Invests $7.6 Million for Assisted Living Community in Colorado – Insurance News Net” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about National Health Investors Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “NHI buys Michigan assisted living/memory care facility for $13.5 mln – PE Hub” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is National Health Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:NHI) 5.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Company reported 14 shares stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 653,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Com has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 7 shares. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Lc invested in 0.18% or 4,667 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 303,989 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 715 shares. Prelude Management Lc reported 2,709 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 155,898 shares. Burney Commerce owns 10,947 shares. Caxton Assoc LP invested in 7,099 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Management reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 15,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83,106 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 4.22 million shares. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 425,026 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Money Ltd Co has invested 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept invested in 0.47% or 16,873 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.47% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 3.77M shares stake. Horizon Invs Llc accumulated 57,915 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 655,526 are owned by Asset Mgmt One. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 16,614 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Interocean Cap Lc owns 9,072 shares. Investors has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8.05 million shares.