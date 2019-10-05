National Health Invs (NHI) Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Holding by $304,590; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Valuation Rose, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 123,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, down from 127,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.27. About 176,192 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 72,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 101,054 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.85M, down from 173,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 913,767 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 816,483 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 62,309 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 31,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 660,318 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.05% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 275 shares. Burney reported 11,426 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards has 100 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 112,150 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 10,029 shares. Botty Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 6,185 shares. Geode Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 77,096 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 31,580 shares to 131,280 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.39 per share. NHI’s profit will be $60.71 million for 14.87 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $302.67 million for 23.11 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. 264,635 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares with value of $46.79M were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q.