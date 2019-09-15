National Health Invs (NHI) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; As Blackrock Com (BLK) Share Value Declined, Holder Park Avenue Securities Lowered by $360,661 Its Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 177,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 716,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.91 million, up from 538,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 184,309 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 769 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 2,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $442.96. About 556,191 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”; 26/03/2018 – DANA: UAE COURT ISSUES ANTI-SUIT INJUNCTION AGAINST BLACKROCK; 17/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FINK SAYS FLATNESS OF U.S. BOND YIELD CURVE DOES NOT INDICATE FORTHCOMING RECESSION -YAHOO; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GLOBAL ETF ASSETS ARE POISED TO MORE THAN DOUBLE, TO $12 TRILLION, BY END OF 2023; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive – BlackRock taps advisor for Mexico wind refi; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS SEE THE U.S. DOLLAR’S UPSIDE CAPPED AS MAJOR NON-U.S. CENTRAL BANKS PREPARE TO WIND BACK POLICY SUPPORT; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Annual Financial Report

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “How Passive Investing’s Focus On Momentum Rather Than Value Kills Real Economic Growth – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock tightens guidelines on CEOs serving on several boards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,532 shares to 49,649 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV) by 55,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr U S Treas Bd Etf (GOVT).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria owns 1,779 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 590 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 111,072 shares. Adirondack Trust Com has invested 0.28% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma has invested 0.35% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 8,843 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). King Luther Cap Management has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 739 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 653 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Asset Mngmt One accumulated 59,860 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,055 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 139,772 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $93.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 28,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Lc reported 6,952 shares stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 433,521 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 7,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gru accumulated 25,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 45,600 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 1.04M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 558,527 shares. 4,624 were accumulated by Putnam Llc. Swiss Bancorp holds 79,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 395,260 shares. Creative Planning invested in 2,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Lasalle Inv Mgmt Secs Lc has 1.68% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces Hire of New Investor Relations Director – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Health Investors Looks Good With High Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NHI Announces $180M Loan for Arizona CCRC Project with LCS – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHI to Participate in 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate Forum – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “NHI buys Michigan assisted living/memory care facility for $13.5 mln – PE Hub” with publication date: May 22, 2019.