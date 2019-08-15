National Health Invs (NHI) Share Price Rose While Invesco LTD Has Decreased Position by $5.84 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Cut Its Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $350,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 907,161 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 74,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.33 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 140,118 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 2,910 shares. Captrust holds 279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 204 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 20,740 are owned by Sterling Cap Lc. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.66% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 18,494 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 2,429 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 22,776 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bluestein R H invested in 2,023 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 198,087 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 16.40 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 300 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) owns 1,000 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt invested 0.21% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 93,916 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 22,000 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 6.62 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.04% or 320,004 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 7 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,709 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 1.01 million shares. Advisory Serv Llc holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Co reported 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 365,319 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 82,971 shares to 897,832 shares, valued at $69.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 599,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,280 shares, and has risen its stake in City Hldg Co (NASDAQ:CHCO).