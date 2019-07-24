National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Comparison side by side

Since National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are part of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors Inc. 79 11.54 N/A 3.57 22.15 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 78 15.88 N/A 1.37 61.20

In table 1 we can see National Health Investors Inc. and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Universal Health Realty Income Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Health Investors Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. National Health Investors Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.6% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0.00% 9.4% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Competitively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National Health Investors Inc. and Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

National Health Investors Inc. has a -0.11% downside potential and an average target price of $79.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Health Investors Inc. and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73% and 64%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of National Health Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.58% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Health Investors Inc. 5.21% 1.99% -4.21% 4.09% 12.92% 4.7% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 1.39% 5.61% 13.28% 25.13% 38.28% 36.61%

For the past year National Health Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors National Health Investors Inc. beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust.