National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74% of National Health Investors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Health Investors Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors Inc. 0.00% 11.00% 5.60% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors Inc. N/A 79 22.24 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

National Health Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio National Health Investors Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.17 1.29 2.54

The potential upside of the competitors is -18.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Health Investors Inc. -0.26% 2.76% 5.14% -2.95% 8% 5.08% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year National Health Investors Inc. has weaker performance than National Health Investors Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.4. Competitively, National Health Investors Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Health Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Health Investors Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors National Health Investors Inc.