National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
74% of National Health Investors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Health Investors Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Health Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|11.00%
|5.60%
|Industry Average
|19.35%
|9.75%
|4.49%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Health Investors Inc.
|N/A
|79
|22.24
|Industry Average
|162.46M
|839.72M
|45.77
National Health Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio National Health Investors Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Health Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.17
|1.29
|2.54
The potential upside of the competitors is -18.70%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Health Investors Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Health Investors Inc.
|-0.26%
|2.76%
|5.14%
|-2.95%
|8%
|5.08%
|Industry Average
|1.44%
|2.87%
|6.53%
|12.24%
|22.22%
|17.62%
For the past year National Health Investors Inc. has weaker performance than National Health Investors Inc.’s rivals.
Risk and Volatility
National Health Investors Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.4. Competitively, National Health Investors Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
National Health Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
National Health Investors Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors National Health Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.