National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Analysts See $1.37 EPS; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Increased By $10.32 Million Its Minerals Technologies (MTX) Position

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.37 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.72% from last quarter's $1.38 EPS. NHI's profit would be $59.18 million giving it 14.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, National Health Investors, Inc.'s analysts see 4.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 31,334 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) stake by 18.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 178,001 shares as Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1.13M shares with $66.70 million value, up from 956,547 last quarter. Minerals Technologies Inc now has $1.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 31,457 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. NHI??s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold National Health Investors, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% stake. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 14,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Field Main Natl Bank. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 303,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.02% or 97,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 71,997 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Invesco owns 1.49M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.41% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 17,761 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 76,920 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 72,722 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 161,489 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,921 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 16,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0.04% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 5,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.07% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 62,179 shares. 340,552 are owned by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 9,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1,885 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 25,341 shares. Daruma Capital Management Limited Company owns 379,562 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. Deans Alison Ann bought 400 shares worth $23,663. CLARK ROBERT L also bought $11,728 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 29,688 shares to 99,747 valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) stake by 1.28 million shares and now owns 481,697 shares. Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) was reduced too.

