National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Analysts See $1.37 EPS; DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (DBSDF) Shorts Up By 17.67%

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:DBSDF) had an increase of 17.67% in short interest. DBSDF’s SI was 614,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.67% from 522,400 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 473 days are for DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:DBSDF)’s short sellers to cover DBSDF’s short positions. It closed at $19.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.72% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. NHI’s profit would be $59.38 million giving it 14.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, National Health Investors, Inc.’s analysts see 4.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 33,228 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Another recent and important DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “DBS Group Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides various commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.46 billion. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury, and Others divisions. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. NHI??s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. It has a 22.27 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold National Health Investors, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company stated it has 62,205 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.05% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Hamlin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 538,976 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Farmers Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 2,740 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 8,555 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 715 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 30,403 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,513 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). The Tennessee-based Shayne & Co Llc has invested 0.17% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,422 shares.