National Grid plc (NGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Since National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) are part of the Gas Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid plc 53 0.00 N/A 6.50 8.33 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 2 1.70 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates National Grid plc and Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Grid plc and Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid plc 0.00% 17.5% 5.4% Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0.00% -8% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

National Grid plc has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Grid plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Grid plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for National Grid plc and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid plc 0 0 2 3.00 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Grid plc and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 28.5% respectively. About 3.5% of National Grid plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.99% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Grid plc 1.03% 0.61% -0.48% -2.31% -6.28% 12.84% Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -8.71% -13.46% 50.53% 16.94% 39.41% 64.53%

For the past year National Grid plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Summary

National Grid plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations; provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users; and processes and sells RNG, which is used as vehicle fuel. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising natural gas and RNG as a vehicle fuel, such as Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Renewable Identification Numbers Credits; and helps its customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 45,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 570 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.