National Grid plc (NGG) Reaches $52.85 After 4.00% Down Move; Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

The stock of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 164,880 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 52 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 42 trimmed and sold stakes in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 19.28 million shares, down from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Old Second Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 35 New Position: 17.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 76,476 shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company has market cap of $345.75 million. The firm accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts. It has a 9.8 P/E ratio. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business makes, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.27M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for 570,626 shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 199,506 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 2.43% invested in the company for 1.33 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.87 million shares.