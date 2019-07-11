National Grid Plc (NGG) Market Valuation Declined While Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $752,840; Allen Operations Has Lifted Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $4.82 Million as Shares Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 46,284 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 17/05/2018 – National Grid FY 2018 Profit Rose 24%; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – NATIONAL GRID EXPECTS GROWTH AT TOP END OF 5-7% RANGE FOR MEDIUM TERM, AND AT LEAST 7% IN NEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH INSURANCE AGREES LONGEVITY SWAP DEAL WITH NATIONAL GRID FOR 2 BLN STG OF PENSIONER LIABILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Britain’s National Grid sees lower FY headline earnings; 07/03/2018 NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – OFGEM’S RIIO-2 FRAMEWORK CONSULTATION; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to Probe National Grid Electricity Transmission’s Forecasting; 11/05/2018 – British royal wedding to spark power demand surge –National Grid; 01/05/2018 – National Grid Reaches Agreement for Potential Sale of Stake in Cadent Gas; 22/05/2018 – OFGEM- LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL GRID ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION’S (NGET) DEMAND FORECASTING FOR UK ELECTRICITY MARKET

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 187,618 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Comml Bank reported 6,096 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 55,991 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 18 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny stated it has 0.96% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 75,000 are held by Claar Advsrs Limited Co. New York-based Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hl Service Ltd Liability accumulated 5,746 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.25M shares. Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Twin Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 30,170 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Co holds 4 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 57,915 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management reported 19,053 shares. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,400 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

