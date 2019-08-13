National Grid PLC (LON:NG) Stock Rating Maintained by Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove; Sei Investments Company Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

National Grid PLC (LON:NG) had its stock rating restated as Overweight by expert analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. This was shown in an analyst report on Tuesday morning.

Sei Investments Company increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 26.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 298,795 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Sei Investments Company holds 1.42M shares with $259.07M value, up from 1.12 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $414.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update

Sei Investments Company decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,770 shares to 751 valued at $142,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) stake by 9,781 shares and now owns 2,926 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What to Expect from Alibaba (BABA) Earnings as U.S.-China Trade War Escalates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $196 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of 28.86 billion GBP. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 19.01 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Analysts await National Grid plc (LON:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by National Grid plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering National Grid PLC (LON:NG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Grid PLC has GBX 960 highest and GBX 840 lowest target. GBX 919.75’s average target is 8.74% above currents GBX 845.8 stock price. National Grid PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 5. The stock of National Grid plc (LON:NG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 24.