National General Holdings (NGHC) to pay $0.05 on Oct 16, 2019; Shorts at Dsp Group (DSPG) Lowered By 23.51%

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:NGHC) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. National General Holdings Corp’s current price of $23.12 translates into 0.22% yield. National General Holdings Corp’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 99,798 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) had a decrease of 23.51% in short interest. DSPG’s SI was 148,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.51% from 194,000 shares previously. With 161,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s short sellers to cover DSPG’s short positions. The SI to Dsp Group Inc’s float is 0.72%. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 58,728 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National General Holdings Corp. Announces Agreement to Divest Euro Accident Health and Care Insurance in Sweden – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Buying National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NGHC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against National General Holdings Corp. â€“ NGHC – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In National General Holdings Corp. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings Corp. to Present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold National General Holdings Corp. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,300 are held by Ellington Grp Inc Lc. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 74,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Int Gp Inc owns 41,225 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 67,629 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 96,943 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 22,070 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 43,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 25,261 shares. Pnc Fincl reported 1.19 million shares. Moreover, Pentwater Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 50,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 124,071 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 2.86 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. James Inv Research Inc has 26,725 shares. 86,600 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.

Among 3 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National General Holdings has $3600 highest and $33 lowest target. $35’s average target is 51.38% above currents $23.12 stock price. National General Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. Compass Point maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSP Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc Incorporated invested in 155,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 72,300 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6,202 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 13,112 shares. 6,640 are held by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank stated it has 18,706 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 121,478 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 17,118 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 5,020 shares. 18,058 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,353 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 94,448 shares.

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “DSP Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is DSP Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSPG) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.