National General Holdings (NGHC) to pay $0.05 on Oct 16, 2019; Last Week Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Coverage

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:NGHC) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. National General Holdings Corp’s current price of $23.58 translates into 0.21% yield. National General Holdings Corp’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 112,362 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 28.02% above currents $5.71 stock price. Zynga had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6.5000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Wedbush. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6.6000 New Target: $6.7000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $6.50 New Target: $8.2500 Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5.5000 New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Buying National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National General Holdings Corp. to Present at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) and Encourages National General Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds National General Holdings Corp. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – NGHC – Benzinga” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Among 3 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National General Holdings has $3600 highest and $33 lowest target. $35’s average target is 48.43% above currents $23.58 stock price. National General Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. Compass Point maintained National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) rating on Monday, June 24. Compass Point has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold National General Holdings Corp. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,754 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.24% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 28,161 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 38,400 shares. State Street owns 1.33M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 3.16 million shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 130 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 53,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 16,691 shares. 5,700 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 6.55M shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co owns 30,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 7.61M shares. Point72 Asset Management L P stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 1.57 million were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 12,169 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Centurylink Invest holds 276,710 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 50,879 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.61M shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct owns 29.88 million shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Fiera Corp holds 594,782 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 25.67M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.