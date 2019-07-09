National General Holdings (NGHC) Market Value Declined While James Investment Research Has Cut by $412,735 Its Position; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Trimmed Its Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 1.62 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 17,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,725 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 44,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in National General Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 150,647 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers owns 113,402 shares. U S Global Inc has 0.29% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 15,000 shares. 28 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Charles Schwab Inc invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Van Eck Corporation reported 2.75 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 72,433 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Ls Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Montecito Natl Bank Tru holds 0.13% or 10,655 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 99,152 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 26,574 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 693 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 182 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.43M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 87,446 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 43,353 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 221,851 shares. 96,943 are held by Invesco. State Street reported 1.33M shares. 21,668 were reported by Ser Automobile Association. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 50,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 83,108 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 259,787 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 40,992 shares. Parkside Bank Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 2,144 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 170,125 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 55,259 shares to 55,499 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Incorporated (NYSE:WMT) by 42,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 10 (TLH).