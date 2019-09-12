National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

This is a contrast between National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.75 14.14 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

National General Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Competitively, Protective Insurance Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

National General Holdings Corp. has a 45.05% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Protective Insurance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 59.3%. National General Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has 2.15% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.