National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.01 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 67 1.75 N/A 3.70 19.17

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Selective Insurance Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to National General Holdings Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Table 2 represents National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.58% and 80.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.17% 2.77% 21.89% 0% -0.71% 23.35% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.