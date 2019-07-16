National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.57 N/A 1.77 14.01 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.55 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.58% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.17% 2.77% 21.89% 0% -0.71% 23.35% Protective Insurance Corporation -0.73% -3.56% -29.35% -28.85% -28.88% -2.4%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.