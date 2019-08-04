National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.77 14.10 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National General Holdings Corp. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Maiden Holdings Ltd. is $1, which is potential 55.50% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Maiden Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 4.58% and 53.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.