National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. has 4.58% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have National General Holdings Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National General Holdings Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. N/A 23 14.01 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.65 1.61 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is -98.03%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National General Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.17% 2.77% 21.89% 0% -0.71% 23.35% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

Dividends

National General Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.