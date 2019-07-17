National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.57 N/A 1.77 13.59 The Navigators Group Inc. 70 0.00 N/A 1.06 65.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and The Navigators Group Inc. The Navigators Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National General Holdings Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Navigators Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has National General Holdings Corp. and The Navigators Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Navigators Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of The Navigators Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.1% are The Navigators Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19% The Navigators Group Inc. -0.07% -0.21% -0.09% 0.72% 19.01% 0.45%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was more bullish than The Navigators Group Inc.

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments. It provides marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, hull, inland marine, and marine liability insurance products, as well as customs bonds, fishing vessels, transport, war, other marine, protection and indemnity, specie and fine art insurance, and energy liability; and energy and engineering insurance products consisting of onshore and offshore energy, power station, and construction project, property, life sciences, political violence and terrorism, and other property and casualty. The company also offers monoline environmental impairment liability; commercial retail and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; and auto, global package, life sciences, and property insurance products. In addition, it provides directors and officersÂ’ insurance products; and errors and omissions (E&O) insurance products, such as architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate E&O, and other E&O; and other professional liability insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional and management liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. It distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Navigators Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.