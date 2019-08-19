National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.81 Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National General Holdings Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to National General Holdings Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. National General Holdings Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

National General Holdings Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.5 consensus target price and a 24.40% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 54.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Sun Life Financial Inc.

Summary

Sun Life Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.