National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

We will be comparing the differences between National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.81 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.53 N/A -2.13 0.00

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Protective Insurance Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has 23.15% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.