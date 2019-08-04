National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.81 Everest Re Group Ltd. 234 1.29 N/A 5.87 42.00

In table 1 we can see National General Holdings Corp. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. National General Holdings Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Everest Re Group Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively Everest Re Group Ltd. has an average target price of $243, with potential downside of -0.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 97.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats National General Holdings Corp.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.