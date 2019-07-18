National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Comparing side by side

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.59 Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.52 N/A 1.88 22.92

Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stewart Information Services Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. National General Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has National General Holdings Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 88.8% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. Comparatively, Stewart Information Services Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19% Stewart Information Services Corporation 2.23% -2% -0.39% 2.89% 2.81% 4.15%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Stewart Information Services Corporation

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.