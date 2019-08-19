National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66 Loews Corporation 51 1.03 N/A 2.34 22.88

In table 1 we can see National General Holdings Corp. and Loews Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Loews Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Loews Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of Loews Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Loews Corporation has 69.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Loews Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Loews Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.