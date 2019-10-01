National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 13.66 United Fire Group Inc. 46 5.82 21.89M 1.01 51.91

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and United Fire Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Fire Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National General Holdings Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. National General Holdings Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 265,461,847.39% 0% 0% United Fire Group Inc. 47,535,287.73% 2.9% 0.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.6% of United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.8% are United Fire Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has 21.84% stronger performance while United Fire Group Inc. has -5.73% weaker performance.

Summary

United Fire Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 12 factors.