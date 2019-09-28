National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.00 66.10M 1.75 14.14 RLI Corp. 92 3.91 37.46M 2.71 33.21

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and RLI Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. RLI Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National General Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than RLI Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 277,265,100.67% 11.6% 2.1% RLI Corp. 40,814,992.37% 14.1% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

National General Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RLI Corp.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and RLI Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of National General Holdings Corp. is $36, with potential upside of 57.48%. Competitively the average target price of RLI Corp. is $88, which is potential -5.12% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, National General Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than RLI Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and RLI Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.5% and 91.9% respectively. 0.4% are National General Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of RLI Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than RLI Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors RLI Corp. beats National General Holdings Corp.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.