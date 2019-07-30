National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National General Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.60% 2.10% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting National General Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. N/A 24 13.62 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio National General Holdings Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

$33 is the average price target of National General Holdings Corp., with a potential upside of 36.65%. The competitors have a potential upside of -98.01%. Based on the results delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that National General Holdings Corp.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National General Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -2.93% 0.34% -7.32% -15.14% -8.14% -1.61% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has -1.61% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp.’s competitors have 17.80% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

National General Holdings Corp. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National General Holdings Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National General Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors National General Holdings Corp.’s peers beat National General Holdings Corp.