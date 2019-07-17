National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Contrasting side by side

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.54 N/A 1.75 13.62 Everest Re Group Ltd. 231 1.37 N/A 2.45 101.37

Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. National General Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of National General Holdings Corp. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 8.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

National General Holdings Corp. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Everest Re Group Ltd. has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown National General Holdings Corp. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

National General Holdings Corp. has a 46.60% upside potential and an average price target of $33. Competitively the average price target of Everest Re Group Ltd. is $239.75, which is potential -6.08% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, National General Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Everest Re Group Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Everest Re Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 86.3%. 0.4% are National General Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -2.93% 0.34% -7.32% -15.14% -8.14% -1.61% Everest Re Group Ltd. 2.63% 9.75% 15.76% 12.22% 9.41% 14.01%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has -1.61% weaker performance while Everest Re Group Ltd. has 14.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.