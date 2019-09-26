National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.54 N/A 1.75 14.14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,492 2.01 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National General Holdings Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. National General Holdings Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

National General Holdings Corp. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for National General Holdings Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

National General Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.84% and an $36 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 20.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.