National General Hldgs (NGHC) Position Maintained by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $381,555

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 141,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 531,342 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 390,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 266,339 shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,974 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Barr E S reported 3.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Df Dent And Communication stated it has 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 265,000 are owned by Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 212,682 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 37,130 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,230 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 118,323 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 owns 9,355 shares. One Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,509 shares. Private Mgmt Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,364 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt has 29,220 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,614 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

