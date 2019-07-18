National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined; Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.25 million, up from 2,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 48,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,515 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 70,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 4,462 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,729 shares to 14,952 shares, valued at $1.76 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects stated it has 3,362 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,147 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 8.90M shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 555,875 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.32% stake. 27,429 were accumulated by Tru Of Oklahoma. Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Inc has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btr Cap holds 2.86% or 134,191 shares. Kempen Management Nv owns 21,503 shares. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 2.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219,184 shares. Foster And Motley invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Svcs Lta stated it has 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 26,517 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 808 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 2.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 98,984 shares. 1,134 were reported by Smith Asset Management Gru L P. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,591 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 125,045 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl invested in 124,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 79,652 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 5,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 616,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn stated it has 2.58M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “National General Holdings (NGHC) Offers The Largest Return To Target Under Coverage – Compass Point – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National General Holdings Corp. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is National General Holdings (NGHC) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 19, 2016.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 15,756 shares to 45,499 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $69.02 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.78% negative EPS growth.