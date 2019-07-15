National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Boosted Its Position; Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Holder Pdt Partners Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 46,360 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,799 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $304.42. About 24,278 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 157.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.84% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “National General Holdings (NGHC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National General Holdings Corp. Announces Tower Personal Lines Transaction Closing – GlobeNewswire” published on September 15, 2014, Prnewswire.com published: “Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigations of National General Holdings Corp., Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Zillow Group, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is SunCoke (SXC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Dividend-Stock Buy: Verizon (VZ) vs. Coke (KO) – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release First Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Markets Get a Boost as U.S. Softens Huawei Restrictions – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

