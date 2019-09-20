National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Gas Equity Partners LP (:)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (:) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 54 2.42 N/A 3.38 14.13 Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Fuel Gas Company and Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Fuel Gas Company and Western Gas Equity Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 23.18%. About 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP.