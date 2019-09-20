National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Gas Equity Partners LP (:)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (:) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Fuel Gas Company
|54
|2.42
|N/A
|3.38
|14.13
|Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides National Fuel Gas Company and Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Fuel Gas Company
|0.00%
|14.7%
|4.8%
|Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
National Fuel Gas Company and Western Gas Equity Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 23.18%. About 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Fuel Gas Company
|-0.44%
|-10.13%
|-18.92%
|-16.57%
|-10.2%
|-6.72%
|Western Gas Equity Partners LP
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.