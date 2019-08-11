National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 56 2.43 N/A 3.38 14.13 Viper Energy Partners LP 32 14.31 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Fuel Gas Company and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National Fuel Gas Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Viper Energy Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viper Energy Partners LP’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

National Fuel Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Fuel Gas Company.

Analyst Ratings

National Fuel Gas Company and Viper Energy Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 average price target and a 38.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Fuel Gas Company and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 89.4%. 1.1% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats National Fuel Gas Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.