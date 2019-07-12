National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 57 2.79 N/A 3.38 16.85 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see National Fuel Gas Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Volatility and Risk

National Fuel Gas Company is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company. Its rival Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. National Fuel Gas Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for National Fuel Gas Company and Oasis Petroleum Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 72.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.6% of National Fuel Gas Company shares and 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares. 1.6% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company 0.48% -6.58% -2.11% 5.13% 10.91% 11.23% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company had bullish trend while Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Oasis Petroleum Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.