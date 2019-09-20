National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 54 2.46 N/A 3.38 14.13 Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 5.25 N/A 6.36 16.27

Table 1 demonstrates National Fuel Gas Company and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Diamondback Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National Fuel Gas Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National Fuel Gas Company and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.8 beta means National Fuel Gas Company’s volatility is 20.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Diamondback Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

National Fuel Gas Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Diamondback Energy Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and Diamondback Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Diamondback Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $149.14 average price target and a 52.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Diamondback Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance while Diamondback Energy Inc. has 11.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats National Fuel Gas Company.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.