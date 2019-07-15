National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) EPS Estimated At $0.71; FULLSHARE HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAY (FLLHF) SI Decreased By 1.09%

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. NFG’s profit would be $61.28M giving it 18.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, National Fuel Gas Company’s analysts see -33.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 511,967 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN

FULLSHARE HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAY (OTCMKTS:FLLHF) had a decrease of 1.09% in short interest. FLLHF’s SI was 64.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.09% from 65.35 million shares previously. It closed at $0.095 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fullshare Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates through Properties, Tourism, Investment, Healthcare, and New Energy divisions. It has a 3.65 P/E ratio. The firm develops and sells properties, including residential, hotels, offices, and apartments with projects located in Nanjing and Chongqing cities.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas Company: Teleconference Announcement NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 49th Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Announces Management Change NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $564,928 activity. 9,700 shares valued at $564,928 were sold by SMITH DAVID F on Friday, February 8.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.