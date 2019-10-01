National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) Contrasting side by side

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 47 1.61 84.08M 3.38 14.13 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

Demonstrates National Fuel Gas Company and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to National Fuel Gas Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of National Fuel Gas Company and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 177,271,768.92% 14.7% 4.8% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 98.5% respectively. About 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has stronger performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats on 13 of the 12 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.