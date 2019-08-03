National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand National Fuel Gas Company has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Fuel Gas Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.70% 4.80% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National Fuel Gas Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company N/A 57 14.13 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

National Fuel Gas Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio National Fuel Gas Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 91.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Fuel Gas Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance while National Fuel Gas Company’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

National Fuel Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Fuel Gas Company.

Volatility & Risk

National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. In other hand, National Fuel Gas Company’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors National Fuel Gas Company’s competitors beat National Fuel Gas Company.