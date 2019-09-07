National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 55 2.35 N/A 3.38 14.13 Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.90 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National Fuel Gas Company and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. National Fuel Gas Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Devon Energy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Volatility & Risk

National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Devon Energy Corporation’s 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Fuel Gas Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for National Fuel Gas Company and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Devon Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 54.18% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares and 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares. 1.1% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance while Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Devon Energy Corporation beats National Fuel Gas Company.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.