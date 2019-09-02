National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 55 2.34 N/A 3.38 14.13 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.57 N/A 0.13 6.85

Demonstrates National Fuel Gas Company and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. National Fuel Gas Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. From a competition point of view, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. National Fuel Gas Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s potential upside is 235.31% and its average price target is $1.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are held by institutional investors while 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.