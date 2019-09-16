National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019; M Holdings Securities Has Decreased By $719,226 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 12,618 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 31,664 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 44,282 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:NFG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. National Fuel Gas Co’s current price of $48.73 translates into 0.89% yield. National Fuel Gas Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 432,387 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG)

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.40% above currents $59.96 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 10,714 shares to 225,002 valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 13,628 shares and now owns 92,211 shares. Pacer Fds Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold National Fuel Gas Company shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.