National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) to pay $0.44 on Oct 15, 2019; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 37 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 30 sold and decreased their stock positions in Holly Energy Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 30.59 million shares, down from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Holly Energy Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 13.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold National Fuel Gas Company shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing activities of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Energy Income Partners Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for 5.27 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj owns 112,938 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.12% invested in the company for 260,519 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 0.97% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 2.20M shares traded or 589.37% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.